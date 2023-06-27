Textile project boosts women's wellbeing
At a glance
The women-only workshops encourage people to heal through creativity
Each student creates a patch telling their "story" which is then added to a big patchwork display
It will be on display from Friday and it is hoped people will continue adding to it
A new textile project is helping to boost the wellbeing of women with different health needs.
Interlaced Narratives: Weaving Tales Through Textiles showcases work by women with disabilities and those with conditions like cancer and mental health difficulties.
Bristol-based artist Anurita Chandola said she wanted her students to experience "creative healing".
"Seeing people smile at the end of the workshop is really powerful," she said.
The workshops, at The Vestibules on College Green in Bristol, have brought together women aged 19 to 72.
Ms Chandola, who teaches wellbeing courses at Bristol School of Art, said she wanted to create textiles that have "meaning".
She explained that when people with different needs try to learn new skills it helps them heal and "forget about what goes on in their life".
During the classes, each participant creates an intricate patch after learning techniques like hand embroidery, knitting or crochet.
These will then be sewn into one large patchwork piece to be displayed at The Vestibules on Friday.
Ms Chandola said each piece tells the story of the person who made it.
“There’s a student that I have who has cancer and when she walks in the room, she forgets about what goes on in her life," she said.
"Even to be in a safe space to be able to share their story, it’s about the connection they make in the group. Talking to each other makes a huge difference.”
Throughout the week, people from the community can walk in and add their "story" to the patchwork.
Ms Chandola said: "They might be a smoker and want to quit and crochet might help them quit smoking by keeping their hands busy and making them distracted."
She hopes the patchwork will be “infinite” as people can keep adding to it.
Originally from India, Ms Chandola has worked to empower women in remote locations across the world, including the Himalayas.
"I teach them art, how to make things by hand and I sell them here, to help them buy meals for themselves," she added.
She hopes the patchwork will go on to be displayed in different art galleries for people to continue sharing their stories.