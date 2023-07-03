Labour select MP candidate for Crewe and Nantwich
At a glance
Connor Naismith has been selected as the Labour candidate for Crewe and Nantwich at the next general election
The Cheshire East councillor beat the council leader, Sam Corcoran, in the selection process
He said it was an "honour" to be chosen as the party's representative
The seat is currently held by Conservative MP Dr Kieran Mullan, who secured a majority of 8,000 in 2019
The Labour Party has selected its candidate to stand for election in Crewe and Nantwich at the next general election.
Connor Naismith currently represents Crewe West on the Cheshire East local authority.
Six candidates had been longlisted, including the council leader Sam Corcoran.
The Crewe and Nantwich seat is currently held by Conservative MP Dr Kieran Mullan.
Councillor Naismith said it was "an honour" to be selected after a hustings and vote involving local Labour Party members.
A spokesperson for the party said Councillor Naismith was "best placed to make the case for the investment Crewe and Nantwich needs in vital public services".
Dr Mullan took the seat from Labour's Laura Smith in 2019 with a majority of more than 8,000 votes.