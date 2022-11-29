Witness appeal after driver dies in Newquay crash

A police carDevon and Cornwall Police

P﻿olice were called to Berry Road in Newquay following the crash on Monday

A man in his 70s died at the scene of a serious collision in Newquay on Monday, police have said.

Officers were called to Berry Road shortly after 17:15 GMT.

The crash involved a Blue BMW X5 and a pedestrian.

Police said the driver, a local man in his 70s, died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.