The Scottish government is considering whether to delay the redevelopment of a busy ferry port on Skye.

Some islanders are worried the planned upgrade of Uig pier could have a major impact on Uist and Harris when ferry services are suspended in October.

Under the plan, there would be no ferries between Harris and Skye for the six months of the redevelopment.

North Uist would be served by a temporary service but the ferry would be sailing from Ullapool, and its carrying capacity would be reduced by a third.

Western Isles SNP MSP Alasdair Allan has called for the work at Uig to be delayed until a better solution can be found.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions, Nicola Sturgeon said this was one of the options being looked at by the government.

About 5,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the redevelopment to be delayed.