Three officers injured in cannabis house raid
Three police officers were injured while arresting suspected burglars at a house filled with cannabis plants.
Officers were called to the address in Harlaxton Walk in Norman Close, St Ann’s, shortly before 02:30 GMT on Friday.
They heard movement coming from within the house but were attacked when they forced entry.
Two men, aged 27 and 42, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary, assaulting a police officer and cultivation of cannabis.
The force said that as they entered the property, one officer was struck by a piece of mortar – resulting in a head wound requiring 10 stitches.
A second was punched in the face while a third sprained his wrist after falling while assisting with the arrest attempts.
After the men were detained, officers found cannabis plants in three rooms of the house.
They are still trying to trace a third suspect.