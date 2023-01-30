The family of a "loving and caring" motorcyclist who died in a crash with a car have paid tribute to him.

Joshua Stock, 23, from Newport, was killed in the crash on Monnow Way in Bettws at about 15:40 GMT on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old driver of the car, also from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, but Gwent Police said he has since been released under investigation.

Mr Stock's family said he was a full-time carer to his grandmother Judith and "devoted" to his family.

They added: “Josh was a real joker and prankster with a wicked and very dry sense of humour. He would go out of his way to make people smile and laugh even during the worst of times.

"He was happy-go-lucky and always found time to help his friends.

“We are grateful for all the kind messages of love and support but ask for time to grieve as a family together in peace.”

Gwent Police appealed for witnesses to the crash to contact them and said Mr Stock’s family continue to receive support from specialist officers.