Derelict Grade II listed farmhouse damaged by fire
It took crews 12 minutes to locate the derelict farmhouse in Colney Heath, Hertfordshire
Firefighters tackled the blaze for about seven hours
At its height eight fire engines attended
A derelict Grade II listed farmhouse has been severely damaged after a large fire.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it took 12 minutes for crews to get to the blaze on Roestock Lane, Colney Heath, due to the difficulty locating it, after it was called at 00:20 BST.
It took them until 07:00 to put it out, by which time the house was "substantially damaged".
An investigation has begun to find out its cause. There were no reports of any injuries.
The fire service said it received a call from a member of public, from Hazel Grove, Hatfield, but found the fire on the other side of the A1(M).
When firefighters arrived, additional crews were requested and at its height eight appliances were in attendance, it added.
In total, 13 appliances from across the county were sent to the scene.
Simon Tuhill, assistant chief fire officer, who attended, said: "The remote nature of the incident meant we had to use long runs of hose to get water to the fire."
