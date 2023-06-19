The process of drilling deep into the granite finished in 2021 and the heat main and plant have now been completed.

The measured depth – the actual length of the well – is nearly 3.3 miles (5.3km), making it the longest geothermal well in the UK, the Eden Project said.

The Growing Point nursery will produce all the plants for the Rainforest Biome, Mediterranean Biome Outdoor Gardens and retail, as well as food for Eden's hundreds of thousands of annual visitors.

The project has been delivered by Eden Geothermal Limited (EGL) along with Eden Project Limited (EPL), geothermal development and consultancy group EGS Energy Limited and specialist geothermal developer and drilling advisor BESTEC (UK) Limited.

To fund the research project, EGL secured £24m in funding from the European Regional Development Fund, Cornwall Council and commercial sources.

Sir Tim Smit, co-founder of the Eden Project, said: “Geothermal is the sleeping giant of renewables: lying not under our noses, but literally under our feet.

"The Netherlands’ geothermal industry started with heating for greenhouses, and they are now aiming for it to contribute to a quarter of all their heating by 2050.”

Gus Grand, CEO of EGL, said: “This project is a great demonstration, heating a whole rainforest and commercial nursery, with hopefully a distillery on the way.’’