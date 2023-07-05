A woman has praised staff at a tip after they helped her get back £900 she accidently threw away.

Rhiannon Thompson, 23, took some recycling to Bilston tip which, unknown to her, included a shoe box containing her boyfriend's Christmas money.

When the couple, from Wolverhampton, realised what happened days later, Ms Thompson rushed to the site hoping to find the missing cash.

Staff were able to track down the crushed box and most of the the cash after about two hours.