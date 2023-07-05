Tip staff come to aid after £900 dumped in error
- Published
A woman has praised staff at a tip after they helped her get back £900 she accidently threw away.
Rhiannon Thompson, 23, took some recycling to Bilston tip which, unknown to her, included a shoe box containing her boyfriend's Christmas money.
When the couple, from Wolverhampton, realised what happened days later, Ms Thompson rushed to the site hoping to find the missing cash.
Staff were able to track down the crushed box and most of the the cash after about two hours.
Ms Thompson had dumped the box on a Saturday afternoon and raced back the following Monday when she realised her mistake.
When she told one of the workers what would happen, "he was like, 'I don't think you're going to find that'," she said.
Luckily the rubbish had not been emptied, however it had been compacted.
"There were so many boxes, we probably found about 10 and none of them was the right box," she said.
Searching in the pouring rain, she was close to giving up but one member of staff suggested one final look.
"He was looking with his hands at his point and then suddenly said, 'oh my god I can see money'," she said.
'Extra mile'
They were able to find most of the cash, £820 of the original £900 but Ms Thompson and her boyfriend Jordan Stevens were happy to get any of it back at all.
When it was recovered, Mr Stevens said it went "straight in the bank".
"I thought, that's it - I'm putting no more money in shoe boxes," he said, joking: "I know now not to keep my money around Rhiannon."
Collr Craig Collingswood, from Wolverhampton City Council, said he was "extremely proud" of how staff "went the extra mile to help Rhiannon when she needed it most".
“They responded swiftly and safely to find the missing money whilst getting on with their day-to-day duties and their willingness to go above and beyond is a great example of the dedication and community spirit our employees show daily."