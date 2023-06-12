Woman seriously injured in Telegraph Hill crash
- Published
A woman has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Devon, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a BMW car left the road on the A380, near the top of Telegraph Hill, on the Newton Abbot-bound carriageway, at about 13:30 BST on Saturday.
The 25-year-old front-seat passenger was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth and was still being treated there, officers said on Monday.
The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Torquay District Hospital.
Telegraph Hill was closed for five-and-a-half hours while police investigated the crash.
Officers have appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.