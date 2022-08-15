Recommended arrival times for passengers flying from Dublin Airport have been relaxed.

Passengers are now advised to arrive two hours before short-haul flights and three hours before long-haul trips.

The move comes after the airport authority reported a "significant improvement" in security screening queue times.

Passengers with check-in bags should allow additional time of up to an hour, according to the DAA, which operates the airport.

People using the airport have been hit with delays in recent months, with queues stretching outside the terminal doors on some days.

Since April, passengers had been advised to arrive two-and-a-half hours before a short-haul flight and three-and-a-half hours before a long-haul flight to help reduce queues.

At that time DAA said this would "alleviate pressure on the passenger security screening area and enable an enhanced airside travel experience during the busy first wave of departing flights".

Confirming the relaxation of the arrival recommendations on Monday, DAA chief executive Dalton Philips said: "During July - Dublin Airport's busiest month in three years - over three million passengers flew in and out of the airport.

"99% of all passengers passed through security in under 45 minutes, while 90% of passengers queued for 30 minutes or less.

"In the first two weeks of August, virtually all passengers were through security screening in 30 minutes or less."

The DAA said the improved performance was the result of a continued bolstering of the security screening operation at Dublin Airport, with a an ongoing recruitment drive to bring staffing levels back to 2019 levels, according to the RTÉ.