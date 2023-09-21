A review of security at the home of the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) is to be launched after politicians and staff were unable to leave the grounds for several hours on Wednesday due to protests.

Thirteen people have been charged after incidents at Leinster House in central Dublin.

Two men in their 40s have already appeared in court, gardaí (Irish police) said.

The protests took place outside the building as politicians returned to the Dáil (lower house of parliament) chamber after a summer recess.

TDs (MPs) and senators were escorted out of Leinster House by gardaí due to the demonstrations.

Some protestors brought a gallows with images of politicians stuck to it and an effigy hanging from it.

The review is to be led by former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan and is due to report before the end of the year, Irish broadcaster RTÉ said.

It is understood to involve police and security staff working in Leinster House.