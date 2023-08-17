Students celebrate results across Channel Islands
Hundreds of students across the Bailiwick are celebrating their A Level and Level Three results.
Exams have returned to pre-pandemic assessment levels to determine final grades, with no adjustments made for the first time since 2019.
The pass rate at Elizabeth College in Guernsey was 99%, with 78% of students getting an A star to C grade.
Jersey College for Girls Vice Principal Toni Rollo said it was a "big emotional morning" with 100% of students passing.
She said: "Generally we were really pleased with our results, as always there are people who have outperformed and some are slightly disappointed, but overall a really pleasing set of results."
Elizabeth College said four students had accepted places at the University of Oxford, and others were heading to Exeter, Durham and Manchester universities.
Principal Jenny Palmer said she was proud of the results, "considering the disruption to their education caused by the pandemic".
She said: "Elizabeth College has a student body with a broad ability range and it is equally important to recognise the progress made, and the character, skills and interests they have developed, whilst at college.
"Our focus is always on supporting our students to move on to the next chapter of their lives, be that university, employment or further training."
Chris Gnapp, from Leap Frog Recruitment, said for those who did not plan to go to university, there were plenty of career options in Guernsey.
He said: "The options are still really, really good for people who want to go into different careers - it's no secret Guernsey's got a pretty large financial services industry and that's just because we're very good at it.
"Obviously that career path is not for everybody and there are plenty of other different options within commercial businesses."
Sadie Martingale, from Hautlieu school, said although she did not get the exact results she needed, she will still be studying in Exeter.
"I kind of knew whatever was on here, it wasn't too important because I have my place," she said.
Joseph Blake, from Elizabeth College, received AAA in Biology, Chemistry and Maths, and was planning to take gap year and apply to study medicine.
"I was super pleased, I got the grades I needed. It was a big relief when I opened that envelope," he said.
Lana and Maisey from Guernsey's Sixth Form Centre said they were "more than happy" with their collective results, ranging from A*s to Cs.
