Hundreds of students across the Bailiwick are celebrating their A Level and Level Three results.

Exams have returned to pre-pandemic assessment levels to determine final grades, with no adjustments made for the first time since 2019.

The pass rate at Elizabeth College in Guernsey was 99%, with 78% of students getting an A star to C grade.

Jersey College for Girls Vice Principal Toni Rollo said it was a "big emotional morning" with 100% of students passing.