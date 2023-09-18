More than 20 new locations have been added to a pilot scheme providing free period products in Jersey.

The Government of Jersey said it had placed sanitary products in 20 female and male public toilets via dispensing units to "give everyone access" for either themselves or others.

It also said sustainable products had been introduced to the scheme to "give more choice and support the environment".

In September, the states voted to revert a previous decision to not charge a Goods and Services Tax (GST) of 5% on all sanitary products.