A school for children with special educational needs (SEN) has said it faces "a very real possibility of closure" due to a lack of funding.

Northease Manor in Lewes, East Sussex, said local authorities had "absolutely refused" to agree to a "realistic" increase in its fees.

One county council said the school's fee increase was "unsustainable".

The school's chair of governors, Julie Toben, said the news had been delivered to parents and was causing "huge anxiety".