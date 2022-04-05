Major events plan return after three-year absence
At a glance
The Border Union Agricultural Show and Stranraer Oyster Festival have not been held since 2019
Organisers have confirmed plans to return later in the year
They said they hoped to bring back the "feelgood factor" from staging such events
Two major south of Scotland events have confirmed they are planning their return after a three-year absence.
Both the Border Union Agricultural Show and Stranraer Oyster Festival have not been held since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.
However, they have announced plans to come back later in the year.
The agricultural show will be back in Kelso on 29 and 30 July while the celebration of seafood is scheduled for between 2 and 4 September.
Organisers said they were looking forward to getting back into action after a lengthy break.
The Border Union Agricultural Society's chairman Peter Douglas said: "The directors and trustees are united in returning with a traditional show that will embrace the farming and rural community that represents all that is special about the Borders and north Northumberland.
"Emerging from the shadows of the pandemic, we are all geared up for business as usual.
"A full programme will be out later in the year but, for now, save the dates and come and enjoy the show."
Romano Petrucci, who chairs the Stranraer Development Trust, said they hoped the oyster festival would bring a "feelgood factor" back to the area.
"The whole town comes alive, people are talking about it for days and weeks before," he said.
Mr Petrucci said businesses also reported a "fantastic uptake" in bookings during the festival.
"It is great for visitors to look forward to but it is especially good for families - very much like Christmas," he added.
"They look at it as an opportunity to come back home and spend more time with their family, which is even more important in these troubled times."