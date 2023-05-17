Police in Nottingham are appealing for information after two groups of men were seen fighting in a city street.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Foxhall Road, in the Forest Fields area, at about 19:25 BST on Tuesday.

In a statement, the force said the men "were seen fighting with weapons", with some of the men fleeing the scene on bikes and scooters.

Extra officers remain in the area, and witnesses are being encouraged to contact police.