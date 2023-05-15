Snake Pass road to shut for landslip repairs
Sections of a road in Derbyshire will shut for five days for repair work after major landslips.
Derbyshire County Council said the repair work on the A57 Snake Pass, at Gillot Hey and Wood Cottage, would see the road shut to all users, including cyclists and pedestrians, from 22 May.
The parts of road were badly damaged by heavy rainfall during Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin, causing landslips of up to two metres.
The repairs will include removing the cracked and damaged road, and replacing it with a "new, much smoother surface".
The road will be closed in both directions, from the summit of the Snake Pass to the turning for the Upper Derwent visitor centre at Fairholmes.
A signed diversion will be in place using the A57 Bamford, A6013, A6187, B6049, A623, A6, A624, and the A57 to Glossop.
The council said it intended to carry out "a range of other works" while the road is shut, including repairing the route's retaining walls, surface dressing and pothole repairs.
