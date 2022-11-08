A﻿ children's play area in Leeds has been targeted by "vandals" as barriers intended to protect damaged play equipment were thrown over the wall of a neighbouring church.

Leeds City Council had put the barriers in place to stop children using a roundabout after it was earlier deemed unsafe.

Local councillor Andrew Carter stressed the urgency of replacing the equipment, warning "there's an element of speed required here" to prevent injuries from use of the broken equipment.

A new roundabout basket will cost £4,000, half of which has come from Leeds' Community Infrastructure Levy.