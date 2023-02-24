Keith Aspden, the council's Liberal Democrat leader, said it was a "really big decision" to move forward.

"If North Yorkshire votes in favour then it gets sent to the government which will mean a new mayoral combined authority in May 2024, which is a big change."

He said it would bring "new money and new powers" to the city.

The City of York and North Yorkshire County Council signed a devolution agreement in principle in August 2022.

The £540m in funding would allow the mayor to spend money on local priorities such as infrastructure projects and economic development sites.

There will also be powers relating to transport, including the ability to introduce bus franchising, housing and adult education.

The mayor will also take on the role of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.