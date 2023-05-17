A woman in her 60s is in critical condition following a car crash in St Martin on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended reports of a crash involving a blue Mini Cooper and a black Fiat Panda on the the junction of Rue des Pingneaux and Fosse á L’Écrivain just after 15:00 BST.

Jersey Police said both cars also caught fire after the collision.

The 67-year-old female driver was found unconscious at the scene and taken to hospital.

She remains in a critical and stable condition, police said.

A male driver, 36, was taken to hospital with his children. They were unharmed and later discharged.

The road reopened at about 21:30 BST.