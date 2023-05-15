Teenagers on bikes disrupt food and music festival
A food and music festival has been put on hold after teenagers on bikes drove dangerously through the crowd and abused stewards, its organiser said.
Stafford Walking Street was a monthly festival with market stalls and live music.
But Thursday's event was the last until October unless the anti-social behaviour can be addressed, Lorraine Conkey said.
She said police were called but the event became fraught and people went home.
The festival drew about 2,000 people on Thursday but Ms Conkey said dozens left when the disorder began.
The teenagers were repeatedly asked to get off their bikes and walk through the area but kept being abusive, she said.
"We have had a few issues before but nothing like we did on Thursday. There was no reasoning with these children," she added.
"I feel sorry for the bands and the stage guys and the stallholders - this is taking away their income as well because they rely on events."
The security firm ended up calling police to help and Ms Conkey said she decided to postpone future walking streets until October "while this issue is addressed".
The event moved this year from its usual position in Market Square to the adjoining Greengate Street while the square was redeveloped by the council.
Staffordshire Police and Stafford Borough Council have been approached for a response.
