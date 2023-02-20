Dublin: Boy, 17, sentenced to life for Urantsetseg Tserendorj murder
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a woman in the Republic of Ireland two years ago.
Urantsetseg Tserendorj was stabbed by the boy while she was walking home from work in Dublin on 20 January 2021.
She died in hospital nine days later on 3 February.
The 49-year-old mother of two was originally from Mongolia.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was 14 at the time.
He was found guilty of her murder last November after a retrial at the Central Criminal Court.
His sentence will be reviewed in 13 years when he will be 28.
A previous sentencing hearing had been delayed after the judge appealed to the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) to review what he described as a "yawning gap" in the legislation covering children convicted of serious crime.
On Monday Mr Justice Tony Hunt said was encouraged by recent comments made by Justice Minister Simon Harris.
Last week Mr Harris told the Dáil (lower house of Irish parliament) that he was preparing an amendment to the Children's Act, ensuring that "sufficient alternatives" to existing sentencing provisions were provided.
It will "maximise the alternative sentencing options available", he said, and "remove existing barriers to their use", particularly in relation to children who turn 18 during their sentence.