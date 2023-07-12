The council agreed to provide £25,000 in funding to help vulnerable people who use the service.

Councillor Roger Croad, cabinet member responsible for libraries, said the money would help widen access to existing services, including community libraries.

He said: "People can get together rather than wait on a wet street corner waiting for a lumbering van to come round the corner once every three weeks."

Councillor Alan Connet, who led a campaign to keep the library vans, said he was disappointed with the decision.

"They are actually saving £200,000 cutting the mobile library service and they will save that every year," he said.

"They are saying we will now put in £25,000 in order to see what they can do to help people who will be affected by it - it's a pretty poor deal for the residents of Devon."