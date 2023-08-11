A huge sewage discharge on to a north-east of England beach has been blamed on "intense and prolonged" rainfall.

Saltburn resident Heather Lofthouse said she saw water gushing from manhole covers which had wet wipes and toilet paper around them.

Lifeguards at Saltburn beach were warning people away from the sewage, she said.

Northumbrian Water explained floodwater from streets and the sewer network had mixed with eroded soil and mud.