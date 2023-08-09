New images of Jersey showing the landscape in increased detail are now available to view and research for free.

Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) is a remote sensing method of looking at the landscape of the island and creates a 3D image of the nearby environment.

One of the maps shows the site of a World War One camp erected at Blanches Banques for German prisoners of war, with the LiDAR image showing much more detail than a standard aerial photo.

Jersey Heritage's Susan Freebrey said it is an important step as it gives "extra information about monuments without having to dig them up".