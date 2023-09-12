Lawyers for the man convicted of murdering mother and daughter Lin and Megan Russell plan to launch a further bid to clear his name.

Solicitor Paul Bacon said Michael Stone had spent 25 years in prison "for something he hasn't done" and he would be seeking a judicial review.

Serial murderer Levi Bellfield signed a statement in April "to take responsibility" for the killings.

But in July, a criminal case review said there was no real possibility Stone's conviction would be quashed.