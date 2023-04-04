Nottingham to host Eurovision screening events
At a glance
The final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest will be shown live at Nottingham Castle
It forms part of a two-week series of events called Eurofest
The castle will also screen the Coronation and Coronation Concert
Nottingham is among a number of cities chosen to host a series of events linked to the Eurovision Song Contest.
As well as a giant screen showing the semi finals and grand final, the city will be part of two weeks of entertainment called Eurofest.
The castle - due to fully reopen in June - will be used for both Eurovision on 13 May and the Coronation and Coronation Concert on 6 and 7 May.
The celebrations have been funded with £1m from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.
The UK is hosting Eurovision as it came second to Ukraine, which cannot put on the event itself due to the ongoing war.
The BBC confirmed Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Darlington, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, and Sheffield are also part of Eurofest.
More venue locations are expected to be announced shortly.
Each location will plans its own Eurovision inspired culture programme, organisers said.
Nigel Hawkins, head of culture & libraries at Nottingham City Council, said: “It is very exciting that Nottingham is one of the UK cities hosting an official Eurovision screening.
"The castle grounds will be a great venue for the celebrations, and we’re delighted that we can open the gates for this event before fully re-opening the castle to the public in June.”
The events will be ticketed, priced at a nominal £1, with booking opening on 14 April.