Extra measures introduced to tackle coronavirus
- Published
Extra Covid-19 vaccination clinics, street teams and so-called "vaxi taxis" are among new plans being rolled out in Cornwall to help tackle coronavirus.
Cornwall Council said the new measures were part of extra support available after the county and Isles of Scilly were designated an Enhanced Response Area (ERA) in August.
The council said case rates were dropping in the county after doubling in a week at the end of August.
But it added the number of people in hospital with the virus was continuing to put pressure on the NHS.
'Be cautious'
The authority said teams were to "hit the streets to engage with residents in areas of lower vaccine uptake about the importance of getting vaccinated".
It said the vaxi taxi free transport scheme would bring people who worked in care to clinics and "encourage carers to get fully jabbed".
Covid marshals have been re-introduced in town centres, including St Ives, Falmouth, Newquay and Looe between 11:00 and 19:00.
Additional pop-up vaccine clinics will be opened in Falmouth and Truro this week, open to anyone over the age of 16 and booking was not needed.
Director of Public Health Rachel Wigglesworth said: "It’s great to have extra support in our battle with the virus, but we still need everyone to play their part and remember our key message: 'Get jabbed and be cautious'."