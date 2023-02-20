Arrest made in Chapeltown sex assault inquiry

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an alleged attack on a teenage girl.

The 28-year-old man was arrested by officers investigating reports a 13-year-old girl was assaulted as she walked through woodland in Chapeltown, Sheffield, on 8 February.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was also arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl. The attack is said to have taken place on a bus in Rotherham on 14 February.

The man, from Rotherham, has been released on bail while inquiries are ongoing, the force said.

