A man who was arrested after a security scare in a Derbyshire town has been released on bail.

Homes on multiple streets in Belper were evacuated after police were called to a house in Acorn Drive at about 18:00 GMT on Friday.

Derbyshire Police said "suspicious items" were discovered during a search and a man in his 40s was detained on suspicion of explosive offences.

Residents were allowed to return to their properties on Saturday evening.