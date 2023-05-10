The first new train for the Tyne and Wear Metro has joined the transport network.

The Stadler-built class 555 carried out a test run, where it was seen stopping at Metro stations including Four Lane Ends.

Metro operator Nexus said it was "proud to see" that the first test run had gone without a "glitch".

A £362m fleet of 46 trains will gradually enter service later this year, replacing rolling stock that is more than 40 years old.