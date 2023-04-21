It had been a "very challenging" year, added Ms Drewitt.

"Twelve months ago I was in Worcester Royal having my second child and he was down the corridor being diagnosed with a form of cancer," she said.

She said the help and support the family had received from friends and family as well as the charity was "absolutely phenomenal".

Mrs Woodhouse explained the charity had been an "amazing support" to her husband.

"They were on the phone to him every week, if he was worried about anything or just needed someone to talk to - both emotionally and for medical advice - they have been just invaluable," she said.

The money would hopefully help raise awareness of the rare cancer, and help fund research.

"Running a marathon is just a small thing we can do."

As well as her husband's cancer, Mrs Woodhouse herself has recovered from Hodgkin's lymphoma after being diagnosed in 2017.

"So we've had it twice [in the family] unfortunately, but we're going to do it together and it's going to be a brilliant day," added Ms Drewitt.