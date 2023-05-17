An MP has described proposals to build hundreds of homes - which have already attracted more than 650 objections - as "undesirable and unnecessary".

Stockton North Labour MP Alex Cunningham called for the plans for Wynyard to be rejected.

“Never before have I had so many contacts from local residents sharing their concerns about a development," he said.

The scheme's designers said they wanted to develop Wynyard Estate "in a considerate and measured way".