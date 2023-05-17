MP weighs in against plan for hundreds of homes
At a glance
Labour's Alex Cunningham called the proposal "undesirable and unnecessary"
More than 650 people have already objected to the scheme
Developers want to build up to 700 homes in Wynyard, Stockton-on-Tees
They say they intend plans to be "considerate and measured"
An MP has described proposals to build hundreds of homes - which have already attracted more than 650 objections - as "undesirable and unnecessary".
Stockton North Labour MP Alex Cunningham called for the plans for Wynyard to be rejected.
“Never before have I had so many contacts from local residents sharing their concerns about a development," he said.
The scheme's designers said they wanted to develop Wynyard Estate "in a considerate and measured way".
The proposals for up to 700 homes also include a community centre, medical facilities, play spaces, cycleways and golf course improvements.
A spokesperson for Cameron Hall Developments and Jomast Developments said the location was "identified for growth" in the area's local plan.
However, Wynyard Parish Council said the “vague and disjointed” plans were contrary to the local plan and would remove natural habitats.
Hartlepool Council also said the large-scale development was contrary to both the 2019 Stockton Local Plan and the 2019 Wynyard Masterplan, although the latter was not a rigid blueprint, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Cunningham said the decision "to lump all manner of things" into one application "does the applicant no favours".
It appeared to be "an attempt to win approval for a huge housing development on the back of some important elements which are I suspect needed within the community", he said.
"I am surprised that there has been no comprehensive public consultation exercise by the developers," he added.
Historic England recommended taking the golf course extension out of the application while the Woodland Trust said it should be deferred until the ancient woodland status of adjacent trees had been determined.
Cameron Hall Developments and Jomast Developments said more detailed proposals would be forthcoming and a consultation was planned.
"It is our goal that our aspirations for new amenities for the village align with those of current residents," a spokesperson said.
