A Dublin firefighter has described the moment he and his colleagues saved a motorcyclist's life after they found him unresponsive on a Spanish motorway.

Dublin Fire Brigade station manager Dave Connolly was attending a conference in Seville with a group of six officers from the service's technical rescue team.

They were on their way to Málaga Airport to board a flight back home on Sunday when they discovered the motorcyclist who had collided with a car.

Without hesitating, the group pulled over their hire car and blocked off part of the road to create a safe environment for them to work in.

"Immediately we just switched into be professional firefighters and paramedics," Mr Connolly told BBC News NI.

The team assessed the critically-ill patient while directing onlookers to contact local emergency services.