Two buildings that form part of a University of Cambridge college have been given new listed protection.

The post-war buildings were created to provide a gatehouse, graduate accommodation and a dining hall for Darwin College, which was established in 1964.

It was the university’s first college to admit both men and women and the first exclusively for postgraduate students.

The Dining Hall and the Rayne Building have both been listed at Grade II by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England.