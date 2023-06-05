After four years flying solo a widowed white-tailed eagle and his new partner have produced two chicks, Irish conservationists have said.

It seems love is in the air once again for the male eagle, whose previous partner died of bird flu in 2018.

The new pair set up a territory together in February, building a nest on the County Clare shores of Lough Derg.

White-tailed eagles are one of Ireland's largest and rarest birds of prey, sometimes known as "flying barn doors" due to their wingspan of more than 2m (6ft).

The male eagle was first released in Killarney National Park, County Kerry, in 2008.

His partner, which came from Norway, was released in the Lough Derg area in 2020 alongside 15 other white-tailed eagle chicks.

Despite initially flying to Scotland, she returned six months later and eventually bonded with the older male, who was now single.