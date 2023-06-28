A theatre in Surrey has been awarded £3m from a local council to carry out accessibility works.

The Yvonne Arnaud theatre, in Guildford, said it will use the money from Surrey County Council's Your Fund Surrey project to keep the venue at the centre of the community.

Director Joanna Read said arts are "critically important" to support health and wellbeing, as well as building "cohesive communities".

"It’s good to have the backing of our county council as we continue our work bringing excellent theatre, arts engagement and invaluable creative learning opportunities to the people of Surrey," she added.