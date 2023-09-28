Power has been restored to hundreds of homes across the South West of England after Storm Agnes caused outages.

National Gird confirmed on Thursday morning that properties in Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly had been reconnected.

The Isles of Scilly, where wind speeds reached 63mph (101km/h), were among the worst-hit, with all 135 customers left without power for about four hours on Wednesday afternoon.

About 530 properties around Jacobstow in north Cornwall and about 50 properties around Westward Ho! also had power restored on Thursday.