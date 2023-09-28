Power restored to hundreds of homes
Power has been restored to hundreds of homes in Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly
Wind speeds reached 63mph on the Isles of Scilly
Weather warnings were in place up to 07:00 BST on Thursday
Power has been restored to hundreds of homes across the South West of England after Storm Agnes caused outages.
National Gird confirmed on Thursday morning that properties in Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly had been reconnected.
The Isles of Scilly, where wind speeds reached 63mph (101km/h), were among the worst-hit, with all 135 customers left without power for about four hours on Wednesday afternoon.
About 530 properties around Jacobstow in north Cornwall and about 50 properties around Westward Ho! also had power restored on Thursday.
Meanwhile, power was also reconnected for about 133 properties around Warbstow in north Cornwall, according to the National Grid website. , external
The storm meant weather warnings were in place until 07:00 BST on Thursday.
Flood alerts were also in place on the north Cornwall and Devon coasts.
The storm was named after a deep area of low pressure developed in the Atlantic, enhanced by some energy from ex-tropical storm Ophelia which hit the north-east coast of the US over the weekend.
