Dumfries and Galloway council has responded to public outcry over resurfacing work being carried out at its headquarters.

The local authority came in for criticism for apparently prioritising it over potholes on other routes across the region.

However, the council said it was being carried out on safety grounds following work to fit electric charging points at the site.

It stressed that it was not being funded by the roads maintenance budget and would have no impact on efforts to improve surfaces across its area.

Work began at council headquarters on English Street earlier this month and is expected to last several weeks.