The Channel Islands will participate in a treaty to provide "additional security" for passenger vessels crossing the Channel.

It will give more power to UK and French emergency responders to deal with potential terrorist incidents in the Channel.

A memorandum of understanding was signed and agreed with the UK to decide how the treaty would function in Channel Island waters.

The Treaty will be presented to the UK Parliament later for approval.

Damian Hinds, minister for security and borders, said the inclusion of the Channel Islands would reinforce "the deep relationship" it had with the UK.

He said: "The arrangement will help protect the public by reinforcing how we can respond to terrorist incidents in a maritime environment.

"In an uncertain world, we must continue to work effectively together to prevent and disable serious security incidents.”

Guernsey president of the committee for home affairs deputy Rob Prow said the agreement would send "a clear message".

"We wholeheartedly share the UK and France’s objective to protect the public from the risk of terrorist incidents at sea," he said.