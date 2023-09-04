The son of a former council leader who died following a battle with cancer is among those who hope to be chosen to represent his ward.

Councillor Ian Brookfield led the City of Wolverhampton Council and held the seat for the Bushbury South and Low Hill ward before his death aged 57 in July.

Members of the public are set to vote in a by-election on 28 September for the ward's next representative.

Paul Brookfield, 35, is following in his father's footsteps as the Labour candidate.