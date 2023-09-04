Son in running for late father's council ward seat
At a glance
The by-election for the Bushbury South and Low Hill seat is being held on 28 September
The ward was formerly represented by the ex-City of Wolverhampton Council leader councillor Ian Brookfield
He died in July aged 57 following a battle with cancer
His son, Paul Brookfield, 35, is among those vying to represent the ward
The son of a former council leader who died following a battle with cancer is among those who hope to be chosen to represent his ward.
Councillor Ian Brookfield led the City of Wolverhampton Council and held the seat for the Bushbury South and Low Hill ward before his death aged 57 in July.
Members of the public are set to vote in a by-election on 28 September for the ward's next representative.
Paul Brookfield, 35, is following in his father's footsteps as the Labour candidate.
If successful, he will join his mother Paula Brookfield, who is a councillor for the same ward and also cabinet member for governance and equalities.
Councillor Brookfield was first elected in the seat in 1995.
The former nurse and Royal Mail worker served as mayor in 2015-16 and became leader of the council in 2019.
The full list of candidates standing in the Bushbury South and Low Hill by-election:
Paul Brookfield (Labour),
Rob Williams (Conservative),
Ian Jenkins (Liberal Democrats)
Mohammed Naseem (Green Party)
