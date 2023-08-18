World Cup fan zone can hold 600 people for final
At a glance
A fan zone in Jersey for the Women's World Cup final will have capacity for 600 people
The zone is open at Liberty Wharf, St Helier, between 10:00 BST and 14:00
Pubs and bars will also be allowed to open early in Jersey from 10:00
England's Lionesses take on Spain at 11:00 at Stadium Australia in Sydney
An expanded fan zone for the Women's World Cup final has a capacity for 600 people, the Government of Jersey says.
It said the zone at Liberty Wharf, St Helier, will be open on Sunday between 10:00 BST and 14:00 for the match between England and Spain.
Eleven screens will be available across the wharf, and a limited number of England flags will also be handed out.
The Bailiff of Jersey allowed pubs and bars to open early from 10:00 and serve alcohol from 10:30.
Assistant Economic Development Minister Lucy Stephenson said the larger fan zone followed a successful government-funded trial on Wednesday.
"People can often remember where they were when historic events or achievements take place around the world, and it would be lovely if hundreds of islanders can remember that they watched the match with fellow football fans in central St Helier when England won the Women’s World Cup for the first time," she said.
“I was overwhelmed by the popularity of the first trial on Wednesday, and the positive feedback we received, and I would love for the friendly, community atmosphere to continue on Sunday."
The final on Sunday kicks off at 11:00 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
