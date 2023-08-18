An expanded fan zone for the Women's World Cup final has a capacity for 600 people, the Government of Jersey says.

It said the zone at Liberty Wharf, St Helier, will be open on Sunday between 10:00 BST and 14:00 for the match between England and Spain.

Eleven screens will be available across the wharf, and a limited number of England flags will also be handed out.

The Bailiff of Jersey allowed pubs and bars to open early from 10:00 and serve alcohol from 10:30.