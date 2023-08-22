Tony Eastlake: Late girlfriend's son found guilty of murder

A man has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering a popular north London flower-seller.

James Peppiatt, who was the son of flower-seller Tony Eastlake's late girlfriend, got into a street brawl about his mother's suicide, for which he blamed Mr Eastlake.

Mr Eastlake was fatally stabbed in the back in Essex Road, Islington, in the 2021 incident.

The jury delivered the guilty verdict after deliberating for 13 hours and Judge Richard Marks KC adjourned sentencing until 24 August.