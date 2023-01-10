A dog working for the fire service has gone blind "overnight", leaving his handler devastated and confused.

Kai, 10, worked as an Investigation Search Dog for West Midlands Fire Service, with handler and owner Mat Dixon.

Mr Dixon said Kai went to bed on 5 January "100% normal" and woke up the next morning "completely blind".

However, the dog's job has helped him navigate through his new life as "he is used to relying heavily on his nose".