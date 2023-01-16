Hundreds of cannabis plants worth more than £500,000 were seized by police during a series of coordinated drug raids.

Officers carried out intelligence-led warrants on Thursday and Friday at 12 addresses in Nottinghamshire.

They entered properties in Mansfield, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Skegby, South Normanton and Ilkeston.

Three men aged 57, 26 and 21 were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and later released on bail.