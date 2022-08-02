Diabetics in Guernsey offered free annual check-up

Adults in Guernsey with diabetes can have an annual check-up at their normal doctor's surgery free of charge, health bosses have said.

The States said people with the blood sugar level condition would be receiving letters inviting them to make an appointment with a nurse from their GP practice to carry out a number of tests and checks.

The check-up would include a blood test, foot checks, blood pressure and a BMI calculation, it said.

The nurse would also be able to give advice about diet and let patients know about other services which could help, such as getting help to stop smoking.