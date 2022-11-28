The Sound City Ipswich music festival will be called Brighten The Corners when it returns next year.

I﻿t debuted as a one-day event in 2019 before it returned last year across five venues over two days.

The University of Suffolk will sponsor the event on 9 and 10 June, it has also been announced.

Organiser Joe Bailey, who is involved with the town's Smokehouse venue, said the new name "sums up our aim to shine a spotlight on our underappreciated part of the country".