Sound City Ipswich renamed as Brighten The Corners
The Sound City Ipswich music festival will be called Brighten The Corners when it returns next year.
It debuted as a one-day event in 2019 before it returned last year across five venues over two days.
The University of Suffolk will sponsor the event on 9 and 10 June, it has also been announced.
Organiser Joe Bailey, who is involved with the town's Smokehouse venue, said the new name "sums up our aim to shine a spotlight on our underappreciated part of the country".
Brighten The Corners is taken from the name of the fourth studio album from US band Pavement.
The festival previously worked in partnership with Sound City Liverpool, which started in 2008.
Next year's event will again run across five venues and have more than 70 artists performing.
Mr Bailey said: "We are excited to bring our new festival brand to Ipswich for 2023.
"We are proud to be working as an independent festival further shining the spotlight on our fantastic town.
"Culturally Ipswich has so much potential."
University of Suffolk’s chief operating officer Tim Greenacre said the university and its students' union would be working with organisers on the festival.
"It should provide a huge boost to Suffolk’s music and cultural scene," he said.
The five venues will include the newly reopened Baths and St Stephen's Church.
