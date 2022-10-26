Mask wearing is no longer compulsory for staff and visitors at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey and at the community vaccination centre.

I﻿t follows a reduction in Covid cases in hospital, said the States of Guernsey.

As well as taking an LFT test before visiting, islanders are asked to not attend the hospital or care homes if they have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

LFTs continue to be available to islanders free of charge and can be collected from the Guernsey Information Centre or Beau Sejour.