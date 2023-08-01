Plane makes emergency landing in east Devon
- Published
A pilot and passenger have survived an emergency landing in a field.
Police said they were called at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday to reports a private aircraft had made an emergency landing.
The plane was pictured in a ditch in Musbury, east Devon.
A police spokesperson said: "The two people on board were uninjured in the incident and recovery was arranged to remove the aircraft from the field."
